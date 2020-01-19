Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather claims he will compete against UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor in 2020

Floyd Mayweather and Dana White have reportedly signed an agreement to work together last year.

After Conor McGregor’s brilliant victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Mayweather posted an image on Instagram announcing the rematch.

When the couple first met, all sorts of pay-per-view records were broken, and the crossover fight is one of the most lucrative in the history of the sport as a whole.

But Mayweather doesn’t stop there.

Shortly after the McGregor post, Mayweather posted another picture on his Instagram, this time about a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov this year.

It is not known what type of fight it is or when. Provided Mayweather doesn’t just wag your tongue, this is something special.

First, Khabib has a big showdown with Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April. After that, you have to think that UFC is dying to create a rematch between the Russian and McGregor.

Dana White said during the post-fight press conference:

White: Khabib vs. Conor is the biggest fight in the company’s history. I think it could compete with Conor and Floyd. # UFC246

White on Khabib vs. McGregor 2: “We’re looking at Hagler-Hearns. Ali-Frazier. This is a massive fight with global appeal. This is the fight you are waging. It is the fight that makes sense.”

Khabib is the fight you have to fight. It is also huge for Khabib’s legacy. ‘

Assuming the UFC tries to get McGregor and Khabib to end the year, these special fights with Mayweather must take place somewhere.

Unless McGregor fights Mayweather around April, then Khabib fights him at the end of summer, and then McGregor and Khabib have the freedom to close the year.

One has to wonder if Khabib has the same appeal to the masses as McGregor, but only time will tell, and White is definitely determined to find out.