[boxing-news:-adrien-broner-reportedly-arrested-at-deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-weigh-in-for-refusing-to-leave-mgm-grand]

Adrien Broner was reportedly arrested at the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury weigh-in on Friday.

The heavyweights are set to rematch this Saturday, live on talkSPORT, but have briefly experienced interest taken away from them on the eve of their mega battle.

Adrien Broner is in difficulty after all over again

In accordance to TMZ, Broner was beforehand explained to he was not permitted to visit the MGM Grand owing to a prior incident, but attended the weigh-in irrespective.

It is claimed he was questioned to leave the arena, but refused and so was detained by security right up until police arrived.

The being familiar with is that Broner will be taken to the county jail, processed and released with a ‘misdemeanor trespassing citation’.

Getty Wilder and Fury are all set for the rematch, reside on talkSPORT

As for the weigh-in alone, the challenger stepped on to the scales to start with and came in at 273lbs (19st 7lbs).

The champion followed up at 231lbs (16st 7lbs).

For the initial combat, Wilder scaled 212½lbs (15st 2lbs 8oz) – he is as a result 18½lbs heavier this time all-around.

Meanwhile, Fury weighed in for the 1st battle at 256½lbs (18st 4lbs 8oz) – so he is 16½lbs heavier.