[Boxing news: Anthony Joshua not in Las Vegas for Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2, checking out Nigeria alternatively]

Anthony Joshua has not travelled to Las Vegas to observe this week’s Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch and was as a substitute welcomed with open arms as he returned to Nigeria as heavyweight planet champion.

Next his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr very last calendar year, the Brit reconnected with the property of his ancestors by revisiting the nation.

The supporters could not get enough of AJ

No AJ?

Now, in the wake of his rematch victory, AJ has gone back with the belts and revealed them off to adoring fans.

Joshua joined a get together with musician Femi Kuti who was confused by the WBA, IBF & WBO world titles.

He led prayers for the winner in front of the rapturous group who all required to get a glimpse.

Getty Photographs – Getty Anthony Joshua is the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight planet winner

Joshua formerly described: “My mum and my dad had been born in Nigeria. Then when they have been 25 they went to London.

“I was born and I began boxing at 18. I arrived back again to Nigeria a lot of instances when I was younger.

“And then one particular working day my mum put me in boarding university [in Nigeria].”

AFP or licensors Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury satisfy all over again on Saturday, stay on talkSPORT

His time at the boarding faculty did not past and he returned to the United kingdom by the time he was a teenager.

He proudly represents both of those the British and Nigerian flags and is not shy about paying homage to his African roots with a tattoo of the continent on his ideal arm.

Some experienced speculated that AJ would be in Vegas this 7 days to observe the Wilder vs Fury rematch in individual and get in touch with out the winner.

Having said that, he is as a substitute established to watch the bout from a distance.