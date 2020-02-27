boxing-news:-billy-joe-saunders-tweets-wanting-for-new-opponent-as-canelo-alvarez-could-fight-callum-smith

Just when it appeared Billy Joe Saunders was set to land a job-defining showdown vs Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, the struggle may possibly have slipped away.

AXS.com unintentionally posted a hyperlink for tickets for a bout amongst Callum Smith and Alvarez for Could two, whilst Gareth A. Davies also experiences that sources have instructed him that battle has been agreed.

Getty Callum Smith getting it to John Ryder in his final outing

Eddie Hearn – who encourages the two Saunders and Smith – insists both men are nevertheless in the operating and Canelo’s group are just pitting them versus each and every other for a lower cost.

“They met yesterday and today – DAZN, Canelo and Golden Boy,” Hearn instructed BoxingScene.com pursuing the Mikey Garcia-Jessie Vargas press convention on Wednesday.

“One day, Billy Joe’s the frontrunner. The up coming working day, Callum Smith’s the frontrunner. Both equally guys are there. They know the quantities for each fellas.

“The fact is Golden Boy, the promoter, will want the just one who requires the minimum amount of money of dollars.

“Canelo and [trainer] Eddy Reynoso will want the one that they want, mainly because it never impact his money. Do you know what I signify?

Melina Pizano/Matchroom Boxing Usa Billy Joe Saunders joined up with Eddie Hearn to land the major fights

“So, they are negotiating with both of those guys, trying to get the dollars down and see who’ll get considerably less. It is not a terrific position [for me], simply because I have bought both fellas.

“And Billy Joe is practically at a place now exactly where he’s like, ‘I’m ruling myself out.’ I’m like, ‘Billy, it is May possibly the 2nd. They’ve gotta come to a decision this week’.

“They have to – it’s nine months from Saturday.”

Saunders reacted by putting up a education movie on social media on Thursday, with the caption: ‘Any dance partners. Have to have a single ASAP’.

This suggests that BJS could assume the Canelo battle will not arrive to fruition this time all over, and he is moving on – or at the very least threatening to do so.

Late last calendar year, Saunders adjusted promoters from Frank Warren to Hearn, hoping to land a desire combat in opposition to the likes of Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin – or even a domestic showdown with Smith.

The WBO super-middleweight winner has observed it tricky to find major good quality opponents due to the fact he’s such a tricky prospect to confront, but Hearn demands to deliver the significant fights he wishes sooner somewhat than afterwards.