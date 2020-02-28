boxing-news:-observe-as-anthony-joshua-trolls-followers-with-ant-and-dec-as-portion-of-saturday-night-time-takeaway-prank

Anthony Joshua has been set at the mercy of Ant and Dec and forced to prank his very own fans.

The ITV presenting duo have recruited Britain’s WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight globe champion for an approaching episode of Saturday Night time Takeaway.

The programme recently returned to air just after a two-calendar year hiatus.

AJ posted a preview clip on Friday which saw him winding up supporters as component of regular section ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Of Me Ear’.

This section of the demonstrate sees a celeb supplied an earpiece and then be instructed what to say and do by Ant and Dec.

The presenter pair are viewing reside digital camera footage from a separate home and speaking to AJ via a mic.

Previous individuals have included Mark Wahlberg, Peter Crouch, Abbey Clancy, Cheryl and Robbie Williams.