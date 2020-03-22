Boxing news: Oleksandr Usyk gives good reply when requested who he’d like to struggle

Oleksandr Usyk has previously proved that he does not panic anybody in boxing.

Through his reign as cruiserweight winner, the Ukrainian cleaned out his total division, travelling to just about every other champion’s home place to dethrone them in entrance of their individual admirers.

Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Oleksandr Usyk wants to become heavyweight champion of the world

This integrated wins more than WBO champion Krzysztof Glowacki in Poland, WBC winner Mairis Briedis in Latvia and WBA & IBF champion Murat Gassiev in Russia.

On prime of this, Usyk also conquered Michael Hunter in The united states and Tony Bellew in the United kingdom.

Now, the unbeaten 33-calendar year-old has moved up to heavyweight and is scheduled to confront his very first authentic examination from Derek Chisora in London on May 23.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

Joshua has a few of the heavyweight belts

Due to his standing as undisputed cruiserweight king and WBO ‘super’ winner, Usyk has mechanically been promoted to turn into the WBO’s necessary challenger at heavyweight.

This means that, providing he beats Chisora, he will be next in line to obstacle unified WBA, IBF & WBO champion Anthony Joshua.

His other solution would be to acquire on WBC title-holder Tyson Fury.

Mikey Williams/Leading Rank

Tyson Fury introduced the WBC belt back to Britain

When questioned which of the two elite heavyweights he wishes to attempt and dethrone, Usyk gave a amazing reply.

He just explained to Sky: “I want to combat both.”

Usyk added: “The previous thing I think about is who will fight who. No predictions.”