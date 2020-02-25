boxing-news:-ring-journal-release-up-to-date-major-ten-heavyweight-rankings,-anthony-joshua-and-dillian-whyte-overtake-deontay-wilder-immediately-after-tyson-fury-defeat

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte have leapfrogged Deontay Wilder in the Ring Magazine’s new best 10 heavyweight rankings.

The prestigious US primarily based publication now checklist a few Brits as the very best in the world pursuing Tyson Fury’s knockout win above Wilder on Saturday night time.

Getty Images – Getty Tyson Fury toppled Deontay Wilder

Heading into the bout, Fury was number 1 and Wilder was amount two. This intended that the vacant Ring Magazine title could be on the line.

However, pursuing the result Wilder has dropped down below two more Uk heavyweights though Fury has been elevated to champion status.

Their web site describes: “The Ring rankings are compiled by the magazine’s Editorial Board, with the participation of the Ring Ratings Panel of boxing journalists from all-around the entire world.”

You can read through the full Ring Journal heavyweight best ten beneath.

10: Oscar Rivas (26-1, 18 KOs)

Getty Photos – Getty Rivas’ 1 defeat arrived to Dillian Whyte

9: Adam Kownacki (20-, 15 KOs)

Getty Images – Getty Kownacki is a strong heavyweight contender

8: Michael Hunter (18-1-one, 12 KOs)

Matchroom Michael Hunter is a further improving upon contender

seven: Joseph Parker (26-two, 20 KOs)

getty Parker is the former WBO champion

six: Alexander Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs)

GETTY Povetkin used to maintain the WBA ‘regular’ belt

5: Andy Ruiz Jr (33-two, 22 KOs)

Mark Robinson/Matchroom Ruiz Jr is the previous WBA, IBF & WBO winner

4: Luis Ortiz (31-two, 26 KOs)

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Ortiz was knocked out by Wilder in the two of his title troubles

three: Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs)

Ryan Hafey/PBC Wilder is the former WBC winner

two: Dillian Whyte (27-one, 18 KOs)

DAVE THOMPSON/ROUTE One Pictures/Matchroom Whyte retains the WBC ‘interim’ belt

one: Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs)

Getty Visuals – Getty Joshua is the unified WBA, WBC & IBF champion

Champion: Tyson Fury (30–one, 21 KOs)