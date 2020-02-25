boxing-news:-ring-journal-release-up-to-date-major-ten-heavyweight-rankings,-anthony-joshua-and-dillian-whyte-overtake-deontay-wilder-immediately-after-tyson-fury-defeat

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte have leapfrogged Deontay Wilder in the Ring Magazine’s new best 10 heavyweight rankings.
The prestigious US primarily based publication now checklist a few Brits as the very best in the world pursuing Tyson Fury’s knockout win above Wilder on Saturday night time.
Heading into the bout, Fury was number 1 and Wilder was amount two. This intended that the vacant Ring Magazine title could be on the line.
However, pursuing the result Wilder has dropped down below two more Uk heavyweights though Fury has been elevated to champion status.
Their web site describes: “The Ring rankings are compiled by the magazine’s Editorial Board, with the participation of the Ring Ratings Panel of boxing journalists from all-around the entire world.”
You can read through the full Ring Journal heavyweight best ten beneath.
JOKER
Dillian Whyte’s reaction to Deontay Wilder’s ‘heavy costume’ justification didn’t disappoint
Perception
Referee presents fascinating third-person-in-ring point of view of Wilder vs Fury knockout
LIFELINE
Hearn states coach saved ‘battered’ Wilder by throwing towel, Wilder could sack him
PEOPLE’S Champion
Observe as Tyson Fury returns property to hero’s welcome at Manchester Airport
JOKER
Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren mock Wilder’s significant costume excuse after Fury defeat
it really is on
Whyte vs Povetkin battle produced for May possibly in the United kingdom as Hearn outlines long term strategies
correct get in touch with?
Deontay Wilder considering sacking the coach who threw in towel vs Tyson Fury
Way too heavy
Deontay Wilder blames defeat on ring walk costume, not Tyson Fury battering him
you large…
Enthusiast follows via with Twitter guess and gets hilarious Fury ‘dosser’ tattoo
LEGEND
Fury’s ex-coach gives classy reaction immediately after lacking substantial pay back working day subsequent sacking