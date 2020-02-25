Boxing news: Ring Journal release up to date major ten heavyweight rankings, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte overtake Deontay Wilder immediately after Tyson Fury defeat

By
Paula Griffin
-
Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte have leapfrogged Deontay Wilder in the Ring Magazine’s new best 10 heavyweight rankings.

The prestigious US primarily based publication now checklist a few Brits as the very best in the world pursuing Tyson Fury’s knockout win above Wilder on Saturday night time.

Heading into the bout, Fury was number 1 and Wilder was amount two. This intended that the vacant Ring Magazine title could be on the line.

However, pursuing the result Wilder has dropped down below two more Uk heavyweights though Fury has been elevated to champion status.

Their web site describes: “The Ring rankings are compiled by the magazine’s Editorial Board, with the participation of the Ring Ratings Panel of boxing journalists from all-around the entire world.”

You can read through the full Ring Journal heavyweight best ten beneath.

10: Oscar Rivas (26-1, 18 KOs)

Rivas’ one defeat came to Dillian Whyte

Getty Photos – Getty

Rivas’ 1 defeat arrived to Dillian Whyte

9: Adam Kownacki (20-, 15 KOs)

Kownacki is a solid heavyweight contender

Getty Images – Getty

Kownacki is a strong heavyweight contender

8: Michael Hunter (18-1-one, 12 KOs)

Michael Hunter is another improving contender

Matchroom

Michael Hunter is a further improving upon contender

seven: Joseph Parker (26-two, 20 KOs)

Parker is the former WBO champion

getty

Parker is the former WBO champion

six: Alexander Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs)

Povetkin used to hold the WBA ‘regular’ belt

GETTY

Povetkin used to maintain the WBA ‘regular’ belt

5: Andy Ruiz Jr (33-two, 22 KOs)

Ruiz Jr is the former WBA, IBF & WBO champion

Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Ruiz Jr is the previous WBA, IBF & WBO winner

4: Luis Ortiz (31-two, 26 KOs)

Ortiz was knocked out by Wilder in both of his title challenges

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

Ortiz was knocked out by Wilder in the two of his title troubles

three: Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs)

Wilder is the former WBC champion

Ryan Hafey/PBC

Wilder is the former WBC winner

two: Dillian Whyte (27-one, 18 KOs)

Whyte holds the WBC ‘interim’ belt

DAVE THOMPSON/ROUTE One Pictures/Matchroom

Whyte retains the WBC ‘interim’ belt

one: Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs)

Joshua is the unified WBA, WBC & IBF champion

Getty Visuals – Getty

Joshua is the unified WBA, WBC & IBF champion

Champion: Tyson Fury (30–one, 21 KOs)

Fury now holds the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight belts

Ryan Hafey/PBC

Fury now retains the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight belts