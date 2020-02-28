boxing-news:-view-anthony-joshua,-tyson-fury-and-lennox-lewis-whole-‘gloves-are-off’-discussion-back-again-in-2013

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury sat down together for a experience-to-confront discussion on a Sky Sports ‘Gloves Are Off’ exhibit back in 2013.

The present-day heavyweight champions were being both of those mere prospective buyers at the time and obtained knowledge from listening to 3 heavyweight legends in Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno and Scott Welch.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="true" height="540" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/G4hDNLAT71U?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" type="text/html" width="960"></noscript>

47 minutes into the dialogue, Fury – who was more along in his qualified career – was questioned to give assistance to Joshua – who had just turned experienced.

The 24-12 months-previous ‘Gypsy King’ told the 23-12 months-previous AJ: “I’d say just pay attention to your self.

“Don’t hear to anyone else, not 1 human being.

“Because god forbid nearly anything went mistaken, you can’t blame other men and women and start out pointing the finger.

Sky Sports The heavyweights all sat spherical the table collectively for a 48-minute discussion

“Always know that you are only to blame on your own due to the fact you made that determination.

“And no matter what you do in existence, hardly ever regret it.

“Never, ‘If, but, ought to, woulda, coulda.’

“Give every thing, while you can, when you can. And go away almost nothing at the rear of.”