‘boxing-on-an-iceberg’:-movie-captures-training-on-floating-chunk-of-lake-michigan

It was like a teaching scene from a “Rocky” movie.

Two beefy dudes shadowboxing on a patch of ice floating in Lake Michigan in February.

The scene performed out Sunday off Oak Street beach front.

Boban Simic, a Chicago bouncer contemplating a comeback as a combined martial arts fighter, and his trainer, previous pro boxer and retired Chicago firefighter Bobby Thompson ended up out for their common winter swim when Simic seen a massive chunk of floating ice a couple hundred yards offshore.

“I saw that factor and I swam out there and I grabbed it and commenced pushing it in … for the reason that why not? It was fun,” said Simic, 37.

Thompson, 58, remembers imagining: “I’m not allowing you outdo me.”

Times later both equally have been dancing on the ice, punching the air.

Beneath the water it was 39 levels. But on land it was unseasonably heat and sunny and folks on the lakefront path commenced to gather and watch.

“This was like the high of my lifetime,” Thompson stated later on. “We’re speaking about obtaining to box on a f—— iceberg in Lake Michigan.”

About 16 tales up, Jim Dublinski, looked out the window of his friend’s Lakeshore Travel superior-increase and couldn’t believe that what he was seeing.

“I see these men on this sheet of ice like it’s boxing ring, it was just like brain blowing,” mentioned Dublinksi, who snapped some pics he shared with the duo when they climbed out of the lake.

“I’m gonna convert them into postcards. I am going to place f—— murals on my wall in Costa Rica,” said Thompson, who spends significantly of the calendar year in that Central American region.

Simic and Thompson achieved in 2016.

“We’d witnessed every other working out together the lakefront for many years, but hardly ever spoke. And then one working day he last but not least comes up to me and tells me: ‘You know what old person, you really do not seem like you know what you are accomplishing,’” Thompson recalled with a laugh.

Boban Simic (remaining), a Chicago bouncer who’s thinking about a comeback as a blended martial arts fighter, and his coach, previous pro boxer and retired Chicago firefighter Bobby Thompson ended up out for their regular wintertime swim when Simic observed a massive chunk of floating ice a couple hundred yards off shore. Furnished

The two have a potent bond partly shaped from one-upmanship.

“I am harder and crazier and I enable him know,” reported Thompson, whose nickname as a youthful boxer was ‘Psycho’ and who not too long ago invited Simic to punch him in the tummy.

“I was hitting him really tricky in the abdomen and he was using it. … I know heavyweight guys who would not do that,” Simic reported.

Simic life in Roscoe Village and can be viewed in the winter season riding his bike to the waterfront, shirtless, with a chain strapped around his upper body [he uses it to lock his bike].

He’s been swimming in Lake Michigan in the lifeless of winter for several years. Lakefront inhabitants consistently dial 911 to report a gentleman in the water who may perhaps want enable.

Following a number of encounters with firefighters and cops, Simic now calls the CPD marine unit to enable them know he’s going for a swim.

Simic jokes that he’s not human, he’s an additional species. His Instagram deal with is “thefirstoneofmykind.”

He roams Chicago barefoot in heat temperature. “It’s natural … it aids with back soreness,” Simic mentioned.

For the final handful of months he’s been feeding on uncooked meat he allows spoil in a jar in his kitchen area since, he suggests, there are innumerable health and fitness positive aspects.

“Lamb tastes like sour cherries. Hen preferences like burnt peanuts. It’s unpleasant at initially. I’m starting up to love it now,” mentioned Simic, who has Serbian roots and moved to Chicago at 18. “I can take in rotten meat and I’ve in no way gotten ill and I’m wanting and feeling far better, way too.”

Simic, whose exercise routines have involved aerial pull-ups from the steel framework of elevated CTA tracks, is a bouncer by trade who previously worked at a South Aspect BYOB strip joint.

Simic talked to the Chicago Sun-Moments in 2013 for a story about citations he’d been given for his winter swimming routines.

“People are generally seeking at me and stuff. I see that I stick out in people’s heads, so it’s possible I’ll use that in performing,” he said then. “It’s a little something about the way I glimpse. Small young ones, they generally search at me and position, like I’m some kind of superhero or anything.”

Persons are still searching at him. He’s awesome with it.

At his recent bouncing task at a Hyde Park club, Simic will acquire the occasional selfie with a buyer.

“People are often request me if I’m in a band or one thing. I’m like, ‘No.’

These types of encounters lend credence to a summary Thompson often reaches about his friend: “This dude is authentic.”