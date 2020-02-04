Boxing will go to Framingham, Mass for the first time on March 20

RINGSIDE 04/02/2020

Shearns Boxing Promotions (SBP) has announced that “Fight Night In Framingham” will bring professional boxing to Framingham, Massachusetts for the first time on Friday night March 20 at the Sheraton Framingham Hotel.

The proceeds will go to Fighting Life, a 100% free youth boxing and school support program that is available to students from elementary school through high school. With technology growing steadily and access to various social media platforms available, children (especially ages 11-18) are slightly exposed to and influenced by various social pressures, including hatred, drug availability, and everyday violence.

The Fighting Life Boxing Program was developed by the owner and head coach A.J. from the UpperKuts Boxing Club in Ashland, Massachusetts. Thomas, as a resource and program to give children positive access and a positive outlook on life. Visit www.fightinglife.org to learn more about this organization.

“We are extremely excited to provide Framingham with professional boxing for the first time,” said SBP President Chuck Shearns. “We believe that there are many boxing fans in the community who will enjoy a top-class show. The early support for this event was incredible and the local businesses were extremely charitable.

“Personally, SBP and Framingham have a very important shared history. Here I met my wife Karen and lived when I started my family. I also boxed in Framingham when I was younger. “

The city of Framingham, located 20 miles southwest of Boston, dates back to the American Revolution and may be better known as part of the famous Boston Marathon course. Framingham may never have hosted a professional boxing show there, but that doesn’t mean that boxing isn’t very popular in the city with almost 69,000 residents.

“We had amateur boxing shows at Framingham, but this will be the first professional event,” said Thomas. “Children here love boxing, although they may not be as familiar with boxing as anywhere else. As more children understand what boxing can do to improve their lives, boxing gets bigger and bigger with increasing exposure to sports. That is why it is so important to support this show. “

Framingham’s most notable boxer is Danny O’Connor, who has 30-3 (11 KOs) as a substitute for the 2008 USA Olympic team. Many boxers from the Framingham region now have the opportunity to make a name for themselves in this market, starting with the show on March 20, including Timmy Ramos’ undefeated super featherweight (5-0-2, 5 KOs).

Ramos, two-time New England Golden Gloves champion, plans to take the spotlight in the 6-round main event against Carlos Marrero III (2-3-1) from Bridgeport, Connecticut. In 2017, Ramos battled Philip Davis with a 4-round majority that got in the way of Marrero in his last fight with a 4-round decision.

In the accompanying event, undefeated super featherweight Nelson “Chino” Perez (2: 0, 2 KOs) meets an opponent who has to be determined in a 6-ton match. Another New England Golden Gloves Champion, Puerto Rican Perez, is battling nearby Marlboro, MA.

Albania-born super middleweight Kastriot “Slaughterhouse” Xhema, based in Greenwich, CT, against Framingham’s favorite Saul “The Spider” Almeida (0-10-3, 20-11 in MMA), who is from Brazil.

Southbridge, a welterweight wilfredo “El Sucaro” Pagan (6: 1, 3 KOs) against Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey (9: 12: 4, 7 KOs), also fights on the undercard in a 6-round fight; Worcester, MA Super Welterweight Hansen Castillo (0-3), Worcester Super Featherweight Ranse Andino (1-1) and Pro-Debut Hartford, CT Super Flyweight Angel Gonzalez, Jr. can be determined against opponents in 4-round bouts.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Ticket prices are $ 75, 0.00 on the ring (rows 1 through 3), $ 60 (seat), $ 45 in standing room, and VIP tables (10 pieces) for $ 1000 in UpperKuts- Gym or from one of the local fighters on the map.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET, first fight at 7 p.m. ET.