BoxNation announces three major fight nights for the line-up in February

Ringside May 2nd, 2020

BoxNation, in its new role with Premier Sports, has announced the live broadcast of the Premier Boxing Champions and Golden Boy shows for February.

World champions and aspiring stars have been on the program so far in February.

The three live events on the BoxNation calendar for February include Gary Russell Jr., who is defending his featherweight world title this Saturday in Pennsylvania.

The new shows mark the second month of an exciting new strategic partnership with Premier Sports.

8 FEB

Featherweight star Gary Russell Jr defends its WBC world title at the first of three live events scheduled for BoxNation in February 2020, the second month of a new strategic partnership with Premier Sports.

Russell Jr. is considered one of the best in the business and meets Tugstsogt ‘King Tug’ Nyambayar, an Olympic silver medalist from 2012, on one of his toughest tests on Saturday evening. The two-time Olympic gold medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux wants to win the WBA bantamweight crown.

14-15. FEBRUARY

BoxNation subscribers can look forward to a double header next weekend.

It starts with the rising star Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) Headlining a Golden Boy bill, however Francisco Fonseca on Friday, February 14th. Former three-weight world champion Jorge Linares Boxes on the undercard.

On February 15, unbeaten super middleweight Caleb Plant defends his IBF belt in a homecoming battle against the compulsory German challenger Vincent Feigenbutz. The challenger has a co-quota of 85%.

List of confirmed events on BoxNation

Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar: Sunday, February 9th, 2:00 am (Saturday night show).

Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca: Saturday, February 15th, time TBC (Friday Night Show).

Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz: Sunday, February 16, 1 a.m. (Saturday night show).

MARCH

In March, BoxNation will be available free of charge to current Premier Sports customers on Sky and the Premier Player.

Customers who have subscribed to BoxNation through Sky automatically get free access to Premier Sports 1, 2 and LaLigaTV.

New customers who want to register for BoxNation can do this via https://www.boxnation.com/subscribe/ and Premier Sports via https://www.premiersports.com/subscribenow.html.