[boxnation-decide-on-up-new-york-heavyweight-clash,-increase-new-domestic-evenings-to-program]

RINGSIDE 26/02/2020

Three live gatherings included to BoxNation program for March, beginning with a PBC card that includes Adam Kownacki’s Entire world Title eliminator up coming 7 days, VIP Promotions invoice from Steve Wood reside on March 14th. It’s the 3rd thirty day period of a exciting new strategic partnership with Leading Sports activities

Undefeated Heavyweight Adam Kownacki fights in an eliminator for Anthony Joshua’s IBF Planet Title on the first of three dwell displays on BoxNation in March 2020 – the 3rd month of an thrilling strategic partnership with Premier Sports activities.

Kownacki has stopped 15 of his 20 foes, keeping wins more than Charles Martin, Chris Arreola and Artur Szpilka in recent years. The Poland-born, Brooklyn-made puncher could be in line for a Environment Title shot in the next 18 months if he beats Robert Helenius on March 7th.

After Tyson Fury’s momentus victory this weekend, Heavyweight boxing lovers will want to tune in to the Barclays Centre undercard to see potent prospective clients Efe Ajagba (12-, 10 KOs) and Frank Sanchez (14-, 11 KOs) in action.

British boxing returns to the channel one 7 days later on with a VIP Boxing Promotions



Function promoted by Steve Wood. Jay Farrell and Damian Chambers collide for the vacant Central Place Cruiserweight Title at the Olympia in Liverpool.

On March 28th we head to Magdeburg in Germany for Dominic Boesel’s very first defence of the interim WBA Entire world Light-weight-Heavyweight Title towards significant-handed Zac Dunn.

List of verified functions on BoxNation:

Adam Kownacki v Robert Helenius: Sunday 8th March at 1am (Saturday night display)

Jay Farrell v Damian Chambers: Saturday 14th March at 8pm

Dominic Boesel v Zac Dunn: Saturday 28th March at 7pm (time TBC)

Coming soon in 2020, BoxNation will be offered totally free of charge to present-day Premier Sports prospects on Sky and the Premier Player. Consumers subscribed to BoxNation through Sky will routinely get free entry to Leading Athletics one, 2 and LaLigaTV.

Because the start out of the Premier Athletics partnership BoxNation have televised 5 Planet Title fights, with the likes of Gary Russell Jr, Danny Garcia, Caleb Plant, Claressa Shields, Ryan Garcia and Guillermo Rigondeaux boxing on the channel.

New clients looking to signal up to BoxNation can do so through https://www.boxnation.com/subscribe/ and to Leading Sports by means of https://www.premiersports.com/subscribenow.html.