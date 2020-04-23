Olivia Hitchcock @ohitchcock

Thursday

Apr 23, 2020

Someone shot the boy in the pelvic area near Avenue J, Riviera Beach police said.

RIVIERA BEACH – A 12-year-old boy was injured late Wednesday while shooting on the Riviera, city police said.

The shooting took place at about 11.30. 3,000 blocks from Avenue J, in a residential area near Inlet Grove High School.

The boys were shot in the hip, police said. The damage is not life threatening.

As of Thursday morning, police had no suspect in the shooting.

Less than 30 minutes before the boy was injured, the man was shot to death about 4 miles southwest along a military route, and earlier that day, 41-year-old Darices Gardner was shot down two miles south on West Fourth Street.

Two weeks earlier, President Barack Obama across Highway, where the boy was injured, was shot dead by 32-year-old Courtney Fobbs.

No one has been arrested for any of the four shots.

Anyone who receives information about any shootings is advised to contact the Riviera Coast Police Department at 561-845-4123 or Palm Beach County Criminal Stops at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

