boy,-13,-slice-throughout-battle-in-the-vicinity-of-gurnee-mills-shopping-mall

A 13-yr-previous boy was lower with a knife through a combat Saturday around Gurnee Mills shopping mall in north suburban Gurnee.

Authorities have been identified as about 8: 45 p.m. for reports of a battle involving several minors in a parking large amount in the 6100 block of Grand Avenue, according to a statement from Gurnee law enforcement. They arrived to come across eight kids who were involved in the battle, together with a 13-calendar year-aged boy bleeding from the head.

Investigators uncovered all the little ones associated understood each individual other, and just one boy apparently hit the 13-yr-previous in the head with a compact knife, law enforcement claimed. The boy with the knife ran absent prior to law enforcement arrived.

Gurnee Hearth Office paramedics responded to give professional medical therapy, but no one particular was taken to a hospital, police claimed.

Officers have determined the boy who ran away and are trying to identify him, law enforcement stated.

Everyone with data is requested to phone police at 847-599-7000 or submit an anonymous suggestion to Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.

Go through far more on crime, and observe the city’s homicides.