[boy,-14,-rushed-to-healthcare-facility-immediately-after-becoming-hit-by-bus-in-croydon-town-centre]

A teenage boy has been rushed to clinic right after staying strike by a bus in Croydon.

The teen was observed wounded in Dingwall Street, in the city centre, at just just after eight.30am on Wednesday (February 26).

Witnesses informed police he had been strike by a bus moments beforehand, thought to be a route 466.

The boy was handled at the scene ahead of currently being taken to medical center, where his injuries had been not considered to be existence-threatening.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Law enforcement explained: “Law enforcement ended up known as at approximately 8.37am on Wednesday, February 26 to Dingwall Road, Croydon to stories of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.

“Officers and London Ambulance Support (LAS) attended the scene and identified an injured teenage boy.

“He was taken to medical center. His situation is not considered to be lifetime changing or everyday living threatening.”

It was noted on social media that the teen injured in the crash was 14-yrs-old, despite the fact that this has not been verified by law enforcement.

Component of Dingwall Road was briefly shut adhering to the crash. The road had reopened by 11am.

Everyone who witnessed the crash is questioned to get in touch with police on 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

