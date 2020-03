A 15-12 months-aged boy reported lacking from Burnside on the South Facet may perhaps need to have health care awareness.

Averi Wren-Lloyd was very last found Tuesday in the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago law enforcement stated in a lacking human being alert.

He was donning a black coat with grey fur close to the hood, a grey quick-sleeve T-shirt and black denims, police claimed.

Anybody with data is asked to get in touch with Region South detectives at 312-747-8274.