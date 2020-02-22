[Boy, 15, lacking from Ravenswood]

A 15-yr-aged boy was claimed missing from Ravenswood on the North Aspect.

Jaylen Smith was previous viewed Feb. 18 and is missing from the 4800 block of North Francisco Avenue, Chicago police stated. He may perhaps be in want of health care consideration.

He is five-foot-eight, 220 lbs . with black hair and brown eyes, law enforcement said. He was previous noticed donning a navy blue sweatshirt, black jogging trousers and carrying a black backpack.

Any person with information and facts is requested to phone Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.