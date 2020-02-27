boy,-16,-charged-as-grownup-in-humboldt-park-capturing:-law-enforcement

A 16-12 months-old boy will tried as an adult in a Wednesday capturing that wounded a 38-12 months-outdated gentleman in Humboldt Park on the West Aspect.

Two teens, ages 15 and 16, each experience a felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Chicago police. The 15 12 months aged is remaining experimented with as a juvenile.

They allegedly came up to the person who was walking in the 3900 block of West Augusta Boulevard, police explained.

Just one of them pulled out a gun about three p.m. and fired one particular shot, placing him in the back, police said. He taken to Mt. Sinai Medical center in reasonable problem.

The teens ended up arrested by officers fewer than a block away in the 900 block of North Springfield Avenue, police explained. A witness to the taking pictures was capable to determine the teens.

The 16 year previous was in court docket Thursday, police claimed.

The Cook County state’s attorney’s workplace did not instantly return a ask for for comment.

