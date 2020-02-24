boy,-17,-shot-in-south-austin

A teenage boy was shot Sunday in South Austin on the West Aspect.

The 17-12 months-outdated was going for walks about 12: 55 p.m. around 59th Road and Adams Boulevard when another person in a ski mask approached and fired pictures, Chicago law enforcement stated. He was struck multiple instances in the facet and taken to Hurry Medical center just before staying transferred to Stroger Healthcare facility.

His affliction was stabilized, law enforcement claimed.

Area North detectives are investigating.

