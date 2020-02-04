Boy, 8, confirmed as the third case in Queensland

An eight-year-old boy is the third person to have corona viruses found in Queensland.

On Tuesday evening, Queensland Health announced that the young Chinese citizen from Wuhan was a member of the tour group that last week diagnosed a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman with the virus.

All three come from Hubei Province, which is located in the epicenter of the coronavirus in China.

The view of Wuhan’s international conference and exhibition center in Wuhan, which is being converted to a hospital to accommodate patients infected with the novel coronavirus. (Getty)

The child is isolated and stable in isolation from the Gold Coast University Hospital with the husband and wife.

Of 13 confirmed coronavirus cases in Australia, three have been diagnosed in Queensland.

It was known that a heavily pregnant woman was one of the 241 Wuhan evacuees brought to Christmas Island by Australian authorities for investigation and quarantine before she and her partner were sent back to Perth.

In the meantime, Health Secretary Steven Miles is pushing new laws through parliament to extend his existing health emergency order from one week to three months.

“To combat the corona virus and ensure the safety of Queenslanders, we need to be able to issue the public health emergency decree for an extended period of time,” said Miles.

The move will give health officials more time to request quarantine or isolation of suspected coronavirus cases and to force people to undergo medical examinations and tests.

“This is a new virus and we are doing everything we can to stop it from spreading,” Miles told Parliament.

“We have to do everything to keep it that way.”

This image of the Centers for the Control and Prevention of Diseases (CDC) from January 2020 shows the novel Coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV). (CDC over AP)

According to the laws, people can be formally required to stay in a specific place like their home, and can be instructed to stay away from other places such as schools.

The draft law was tabled in the state parliament on Tuesday, the first day of session in 2020.

Mr. Miles wants it to pass Parliament by Thursday. It would stay in place for 12 months and would only apply to the novel corona virus.

Dr. Jeanette Young, the state’s chief health officer, urges everyone who has returned from mainland China in the past 14 weeks and feels uncomfortable to seek medical help immediately.

A passenger receives a temperature check before flying towards Wuhan at the Spring Airlines check-in counter at Haneda Airport. (Getty)

“This is for the safety of these people,” she said.

“It is a very early stage in the development of this outbreak, so we don’t understand exactly what it means for people, and we really want to test people very early.”

She said she was concerned that government officials had failed to provide all of the information about passengers who flew from mainland China.

Since screening began at Brisbane International Airport on Sunday, more than 400 people have been screened for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a Sunshine Coast doctor leads a medical team that treats hundreds of Australians who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan to Christmas Island on Monday.

Doctor Daniel Holmes leads the treatment team while the group is quarantined for 14 days.