Boy dresses up as an old man for the 100th day of school, a day earlier

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) – TyKell was ready to celebrate the 100th day of school. He dresses up as an old man with a diamond sweater, a walking stick, a bow tie and a self-made mustache.

The only problem is, Monday was the 99th day of school. Confusion with his teacher meant that he went to school a day earlier.

“So today was NOT the hundredth day of school. apparently it’s 99th day, ”Cheryl Hill, TyKell’s mother, emailed KXAN. “… so guess who was disguised as an old man.”

TyKell dressed up as an old man for the 99th day of school (courtesy of Cheryl Hill)

She shared pictures of TyKell in his creative outfit – “Greetings from my big sister Melissa Craney for making this mustache … #OldmanTy.”

Hill said TyKell didn’t let the confusion get him down.

“I thought Ty was ashamed, but he loved it,” said Hill. “His school announced that he was dressed up. You treated him so special today. “

KXAN reached out to school and said Tuesday is actually the 100th anniversary. It was said that first graders (and their teachers) are encouraged to dress up as centenarians and that students take part in an activity every 100 minutes during the school day for 100 seconds, e.g.

The real challenge, says Hill, is now to prepare Monday for the 100th day of school.

