A teenage boy was critically harm Sunday after currently being shot in Lawndale on the West Facet.

The boy, 15, was outside about 5: 50 p.m. when a darkish-coloured car pulled up on Fillmore Street and opened hearth, Chicago law enforcement mentioned.

The boy was struck in the proper thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital, law enforcement mentioned. He was in important condition.

Place North detectives are investigating.

