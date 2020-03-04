boy,-fifteen,-shot-in-east-garfield-park

A teenage boy was wounded in a taking pictures Wednesday in East Garfield Park on the West Facet.

The 15-calendar year-outdated was going for walks at two: 12 p.m. when anyone shot at him from a gentle-coloured SUV on North Harding Avenue, in accordance to Chicago police.

He was strike in the remaining hand and taken to Stroger Hospital in very good situation, law enforcement reported.

No 1 is in custody as Region North detectives investigate.

