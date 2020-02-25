boy,-fifteen,-shot-in-morgan-park

A 15-calendar year-aged boy was critically wounded after he was shot Monday in Morgan Park on the Much South Aspect.

He was going for walks about six: 48 p.m. when two male suspects approached him in the 11300 block of South Aberdeen Avenue, pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach and shoulder, Chicago police explained.

The teen was taken to Christ Healthcare Centre in Oak Garden in significant problem, law enforcement explained.

Location South detectives are investigating.

