Boy Group reputation ranking announced in February

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction and community indices of various groups of boys, using large data collected from January 6 to February 7.

BTS tops the rankings for the 21st consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 12,787,271. High ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “performance”, “ARMY” and “Starbucks”, while their highest related terms included “cool”, “kind” and “different”. BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 70.58 percent of positive reactions.

EXO maintained its position in second place with a brand reputation index of 3,911,595, while Super Junior climbed to third place with a total index of 2,289,821 for February, marking a 25.52% increase in their score since last month.

Discover the top 30 of the month below!

  1. BTS
  2. EXO
  3. Super Junior
  4. SF9
  5. SEVENTEEN
  6. BIG BANG
  7. NCT
  8. SECHSKIES
  9. NU’EST
  10. SHINee
  11. ASTRO
  12. MONSTA X
  13. SMS
  14. Vixx
  15. gifted
  16. INFINITE
  17. 14h
  18. HOTSHOT
  19. WINNER
  20. The Boyz
  21. ATEEZ
  22. TVXQ
  23. AB6IX
  24. DELIVERY
  25. BTOB
  26. Wandering children
  27. Victon
  28. Romeo
  29. ENOI
  30. Got7

