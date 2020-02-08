Boy Group reputation ranking announced in February

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction and community indices of various groups of boys, using large data collected from January 6 to February 7.

BTS tops the rankings for the 21st consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 12,787,271. High ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “performance”, “ARMY” and “Starbucks”, while their highest related terms included “cool”, “kind” and “different”. BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 70.58 percent of positive reactions.

EXO maintained its position in second place with a brand reputation index of 3,911,595, while Super Junior climbed to third place with a total index of 2,289,821 for February, marking a 25.52% increase in their score since last month.

Discover the top 30 of the month below!

BTS EXO Super Junior SF9 SEVENTEEN BIG BANG NCT SECHSKIES NU’EST SHINee ASTRO MONSTA X SMS Vixx gifted INFINITE 14h HOTSHOT WINNER The Boyz ATEEZ TVXQ AB6IX DELIVERY BTOB Wandering children Victon Romeo ENOI Got7

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?