Boy meets the needs of Friedle’s World Apologies to Trina McGee

An open and honest conversation can create a teachable moment.

Earlier this week, a tweet from Trina McGee reappears online detailing the hostile work environment on site.

In one post, the actress who plays Topanga’s best friend and Shawn’s love interest Angela, says she is called “Aunt Jemima” by one of her best friends.

“Calling Jemima’s aunt on set during hair and makeup. Calling a bitch while I secretly waited for my scene to finish rehearsed repeatedly due to episodes depicting my character,” she wrote. “It says ‘glad you joined us’ like a stranger after 60 episodes.”

Fast forward to Thursday evening when Trina revealed Will Friedle was the man responsible for the controversial joke.

“He apologized to me 22 years ago and a few days ago in a three-page letter. We discussed it further and he admitted that he really wasn’t educated enough in his early twenties to find out that he really offended me. This should be and can be a parent teaching for everyone. For people of all races or backgrounds, “she wrote with a back-to-back photo. “She told me how much this has changed her perception of comedy. And humanity.”

Trina continued, “I apologize and I forgive him, I later apologize for making the statement open because his joke came out of ignorance, not disgust and he forgave me. That’s what friends do. Now go wash your hands and survived the outbreak and let love and hope be the next outbreak. #loseonefriendloseallfriendsloseyourself #trinamcgee. “

Fans later said that Will, who plays Eric Matthews on the ABC series, was commenting on the post shortly after it went viral.

“I love you, Trin,” she wrote.

Boy Meets World is a seven-season sitcom between 1993 and 2000. The show chronicles the daily life and life lessons of Cory Matthews played by Ben Savage.

The series made its debut on Disney Channel titled Girl Meets World which also featured Ben babysitting Riley Matthews (Rowan Blanchard).