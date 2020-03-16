Boy or girl dies in hearth in Greek migrant camp

A younger baby died Monday in a fireplace in an overcrowded migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, fireplace office officials claimed.

The fireplace burned through two containers utilized as living quarters by men and women in the Moria camp, as perfectly as some tents, a spokesperson said.

“Throughout the operation, a dead small female was observed,” the hearth section spokesperson told Reuters. The boy or girl was aged 6 or seven.

The bring about of the hearth was not straight away apparent.

Moria — crafted to accommodate around 3,000 people — has about 19,400 people in the camp and the encompassing location, living in crowded and filthy conditions.

Extra photographs emerge from the fire in #Moria migrant camp #Lesbos Footage acquired by nearby news portal @stonisigr displays migrants hoping to set the fire out on their have. Robust winds on the island nowadays. #greece #refugeesgr #breaking #migrants #lesvos #refugees pic.twitter.com/eGAhxKnCaw

—@KallergisK

Lesbos was on the front line of a massive motion of refugees and migrants to Europe in 2015 and 2016.

There was an upsurge in arrivals following Turkey announced on Feb. 28 it could no extended consist of the large numbers of migrants it hosts mainly because of an anticipated surge of displaced persons from Syria.