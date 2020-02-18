[boy-scouts-of-america-data-files-personal-bankruptcy-in-wake-of-abuse-lawsuits]



February 18, 2020

By Tom Hals

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) – The Boy Scouts of The usa said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 individual bankruptcy amid a flood of lawsuits above allegations of youngster sexual abuse stretching again many years.

The bankruptcy is not expected to affect the organization’s courses, which boost self-reliance through outdoor routines these kinds of as hiking and camping. The team was by now struggling with declining membership and controversy above admitting homosexual and feminine users.

The Boy Scouts, based mostly in Irving, Texas, has stated that it sincerely apologizes to everyone harmed, that it believes the accusers and that it encourages victims to occur forward.

Established in 1910, the organization has been overwhelmed by hundreds of statements soon after many states, which includes New York, removed authorized hurdles that had barred people today from suing in excess of aged allegations of baby sex abuse.

The modifications to the regulation coincided with the #MeToo movement and a change in public viewpoint that has been extra supportive of accusers. The end result has been a wave of lawsuits versus church leaders, medical doctors and schools, as properly as scouting.

The Boy Scouts has stated in a assertion that “we can live up to our social and ethical accountability to fairly compensate victims” although “also making certain that we have out our mission to serve youth, households and nearby communities by way of our packages.”

Paul Mones, who represents hundreds of men who declare they were being abused as scouts, told Reuters: “The bankruptcy is remaining submitted as a consequence of many years of concealing abuse by the Boy Scouts and their grownup leaders.”

The bankruptcy, submitted in Delaware, will allow the Boy Scouts to deliver all of the lawsuits into 1 courtroom and attempt to negotiate a settlement, instead than employing the organization’s cash to battle each scenario in court, which could depart some victims with almost nothing.

A similar individual bankruptcy approach to take care of intercourse abuse lawsuits has been made use of by much more than 20 Catholic dioceses and United states Gymnastics.

It could, having said that, be difficult to establish the price of the Boy Scouts’ assets. The countrywide firm stated in its most latest yearly report from 2018 that it experienced $1.five billion. But hundreds of regional councils have their possess property, and victims may well try out to make those people offered for settling claims.

Membership in the organization’s Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts fell 13% at the close of 2018 from the end of 2012, in accordance to its annual report.

The Boy Scouts missing a important resource of support when the Mormon church said it would no longer sponsor scouting troops, starting in 2020. The go by the Utah-primarily based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came soon just after the Boy Scouts claimed it would drop “boy” from its program for older youths and after stating it would acknowledge transgender scouts.

The church reported its conclusion was not motivated by the Boy Scouts’ modifications, but by a desire to target on its have youth plans.

