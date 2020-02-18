[boy-scouts-of-the-us-documents-for-individual-bankruptcy-due-to-sex-abuse-lawsuits]

The Boy Scouts of The us has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits.

The filing Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, is an try to work out a probably mammoth payment system for abuse victims that will let the 110-yr-outdated firm to have on.

It could be 1 of the largest, most advanced bankruptcies ever seen.

The nationwide firm of the BSA submitted for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in order to equitably compensate victims who had been harmed in the course of their time in Scouting and make certain Scouting’s upcoming. Scouting continues and local councils have not submitted for bankruptcy. https://t.co/sj4TRXkzp1. — Boy Scouts – BSA (@boyscouts) February 18, 2020

Scores of legal professionals are trying to find settlements on behalf of several thousand gentlemen who say they were being molested as boys by scout leaders many years in the past.

The organization could be compelled to market off some of its wide home holdings to elevate money for a compensation fund that could surpass $1 billion.