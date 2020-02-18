[boy-scouts-of-the-usa-information-for-bankruptcy-in-wake-of-lawsuits]

The Chapter 11 submitting will make it possible for the Scouts to continue while they take care of statements from victims of sexual abuse

The Boy Scouts of The usa has filed for bankruptcy in response to the lawsuits around allegations of sexual abuse within the firm. As the Washington Submit notes, the Chapter 11 filing will make it possible for the Boy Scouts to continue functioning as it handles statements from hundreds of victims and reorganizes its finances.

The filing will also require possible victims to appear forward inside of a limited timeframe to seek payment.

“The BSA cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to any individual who was harmed through their time in Scouting. We are outraged that there have been situations when men and women took edge of our packages to hurt harmless small children,” Roger Mosby, the president and CEO of the Boy Scouts of The usa, claimed in a assertion early Tuesday morning. “While we know almost nothing can undo the tragic abuse that victims suffered, we think the Chapter 11 system — with the proposed Have faith in construction — will deliver equitable compensation to all victims whilst keeping the BSA’s crucial mission.”

For some with ties to victims, the personal bankruptcy filing signifies a step in the proper route. “In a way, this is an acknowledgment eventually on the section of the Boy Scouts that they had this tremendous issue and the problem is so substantial that they simply cannot deal with it themselves,” Michael Pfau, a attorney who represents about 300 alleged victims, instructed the Write-up. “It is a bit of a working day of reckoning for the Boy Scouts.”

