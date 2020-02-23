[boy,-seventeen,-killed-in-grand-crossing-taking-pictures:-police]

A teenage boy was shot to demise Saturday in Grand Crossing on the South Side, in accordance to law enforcement.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter phone about nine: 50 p.m. and uncovered the boy, 17, on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his entire body, Chicago law enforcement mentioned.

The boy was taken to the College of Chicago Clinical Center, wherever he was pronounced useless, police mentioned.

The Prepare dinner County health care examiner’s office environment has not unveiled facts about his demise.

No just one is in custody as Location South detectives examine.

