[boy,-seventeen,-wounded-in-clearing-push-by]

A 17-calendar year-previous boy was wounded Sunday in a drive-by in Clearing on the Southwest Side, earning him the tenth juvenile struck by gunfire in Chicago this weekend.

About 2: 30 p.m. he was in a auto touring west in the 5000 block of West 63rd Avenue, when yet another automobile pulled up to him and an individual within opened fireplace, Chicago law enforcement stated.

He was struck in the deal with but drove himself to Christ Health care Centre in Oak Garden, police stated. He is mentioned as currently being in reasonable issue.

Nine other youngsters have been shot across the city considering that Friday evening, at the very least three of them in accidental shootings.

