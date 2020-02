Police are inquiring for the public’s enable in locating a 16-year-outdated boy claimed lacking from Hermosa on the Northwest Facet.

Xavier Garcia was very last seen Feb. 21 near Pulaski Road and North Avenue, Chicago law enforcement claimed in a lacking individual warn.

Garcia is six feet tall and usually visits the South Facet, law enforcement said.

Any individual who is aware his site is questioned to phone Space North detectives at 312-744-8266.