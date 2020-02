A 16-year-aged boy was wounded in a taking pictures in Austin on the West Facet.

He was standing on a corner about eight p.m. when another person approached him and shot him in the buttocks, Chicago police reported.

He was taken to Stroger Medical center in excellent ailment, law enforcement explained.

No 1 is in custody as Space North detectives investigate.

