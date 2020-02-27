[boy-taken-to-clinic-right-after-becoming-stabbed-in-south-kensington]

We will use your electronic mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivacy Discoverfor information of your details safety rights Invalid Electronic mail

A 14-12 months-aged boy has been taken to clinic just after remaining stabbed on Thursday night.

Law enforcement and paramedics had been referred to as just soon after 6pm to the junction of Previous Brampton Highway and Finborough Highway in south Kensington.

They were named to stories of the stabbing at 6.03pm.

Police were on scene with London Ambulance Service to take care of the boy.

He was taken to hospital and has been assessed.

It is imagined his injuries are not lifetime threatening.

The spot which is below the S60 buy and was posted by police, can be seen down below.

It stretches all over West Brompton, Stamford Bridge and Cremorne Estate.





S60 in Kensington and Chelsea right after a stabbing on February 27



A write-up on the Twitter webpage for Kensington and Chelsea law enforcement said: “Law enforcement have been known as at 18: 03rs on 27 February to Finborough Highway, junction with Aged Brompton Street, pursuing reviews of a stabbing.

“Officers attended with LAS. A 14-calendar year-previous boy was taken to clinic, where his injuries have been assessed as not lifestyle-threatening.

“At this phase there have been no arrests and enquiries keep on. A Portion 60 Order has been authorised from 1900hrs right until 0600hrs.”