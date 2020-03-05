boy-team-spin-off-for-“queendom”-verified-+-lineup-reportedly-consists-of-the-boyz,-golden-child,-and-extra

Mnet is reportedly obtaining ready to movie the boy group spin-off of “Queendom” titled “Road to Kingdom” (literal title)!

On March five, Joy News 24 cited numerous market sources to report that “Road to Kingdom” will have its 1st recording in the third 7 days of March. In accordance to the report, boy groups which include ONF, Golden Little one, The Boyz, VERIVERY, and As well are in talks to compete on the demonstrate.

A resource from Mnet shared to Newsen, “The to start with recording for ‘Road to Kingdom’ will acquire put someday in March. Since the show will involve the teams assembly just about every other for the initial time during the initially recording, we are unable to expose the lineup.”

“Queendom,” which aired its first time very last slide, highlighted a star-studded lineup of woman groups going through off in opposition to one another in several competitions in advance of culminating in a intense “comeback struggle.” In “Road to Kingdom,” quite a few boy groups will go up from each and every other and launch music on streaming sites concurrently. Based mostly on Joy Information 24’s report, the successful group of “Road to Kingdom” will get the possibility to join “Kingdom,” Mnet’s next survival application scheduled for the 2nd 50 % of the yr.

Joy News 24 reviews that while premiere date of “Road to Kingdom” has however to be determined due to the coronavirus situation, the clearly show is predicted to begin within the initial half of the 12 months.

Supply (one) (two)