boy,-twelve,-shot-in-lawndale

A 12-12 months-outdated boy was wounded in a capturing Thursday in Lawndale on the West Aspect.

He informed investigators he was standing on the sidewalk about 10: 30 p.m. close to South Homan Avenue when he read shots and was struck in the leg, Chicago law enforcement reported.

He was taken to Stroger Healthcare facility in honest affliction, law enforcement mentioned.

No arrests have been documented. Place Central detectives were investigating.

Examine extra on criminal offense, and observe the city’s homicides.