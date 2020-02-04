Boyd Melson aims to promote peace in the Middle East through the “Gloves and Doves” program

RINGSIDE 04/02/2020

📷 Ed Diller

Retired boxer and Army Public Affairs Officer Maj.Boyd Melson will assist the Gloves and Doves Boxing Team.

Gloves and Doves was founded by retired boxer Tony Milch and consists of Jews, Christians and Muslims from Israel. All boxers, male and female, are selected as members of the team.

Despite notable cultural differences, Gloves and Doves promote peace in the Middle East through boxing. Gloves and Doves also offers a youth program for young people between the ages of 14 and 17.

Melson travels to Israel for a week in early March and will visit boxing halls with milk in more than five Israeli cities.

“The world must witness Gloves and Doves,” said Melson, who retired in 2016 with a 15-2-1 record and raised more than $ 400,000 for spinal cord injury research by donating 100% of his combat handbags.

“Exposure is the key to helping people with pre-set ideas, to develop through those pre-set ideas and to learn what really is. Imagine that the world experiences this optic – Jews, Christians and Muslims who stand side by side as teammates against a common opponent – a real optic that goes beyond value. “

The team will compete against Team England in London on April 2 and will participate in various international tournaments, including October 17 at Gleason’s Gym in Melson’s hometown of Brooklyn, NY.

To become a sponsor or to make a donation, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gloves-doves.