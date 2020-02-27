[boyfriend-tortured-woman-immediately-after-she-signed-‘master-and-submissive’-contract]

A Ballarat woman has described the shocking torture she endured in a “learn and submissive” romance with her boyfriend of about a few many years.

Angelique, 22, was 16 when she met Thomas Jennings at a social gathering, and moved in with him shortly immediately after.

“He compelled me to indicator a master and submissive contract,” Angelique advised A Recent Affair.

“I believed it was just a little something to do with the lease or the house or anything, and just after I signed it, he said, ‘well now I am the grasp and you happen to be the submissive, which usually means you are my slave’.”

Angelique, who has an intellectual incapacity and are unable to study or publish, mentioned Jennings would pour chilli on her in the shower, lock her in a pet cage and set a canine collar about her neck, and make her crawl on all fours.

With rarely any friends and no family members, she didn’t have any individual to flip to for assist right up until just one of Jennings’ good friends, Chris Bourne, observed how malnourished and scared Angelique was.

“He attempted to have his dog assault her, he grabbed it by the collar, instructed it to destroy her and just went into full attack method and he had just about every intent to release the pet dog on her,” Bourne mentioned.

He gave Angelique a panic button and then arrived to the dwelling when she referred to as him, convincing Jennings that law enforcement preferred Angelique for questioning about a firearm.

Jennings was billed with additional than 20 offences, but some had been dropped right after he made a deal to plead guilty to 11 of them.

He was jailed for two several years and eight months, for phony imprisonment, assault with weapon, wilfully urge canine to bite, amid other expenses.

Jennings has now been introduced and Angelique reported she required to warn other individuals to continue to be away from him.