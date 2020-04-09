The man finalized charges of similar imprisonment when he was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office last week.

Buddie Edwards was a few days away from prison this month after serving 15 years in prison for sexual violence against children and possession of child pornography.

A deputy sheriff of Palm Beach County then appeared in his cell and arrested him in an irrelevant but similar, in 2003, case, accounting shows.

In February 2003, an elementary school-age child had told the child protection group that from June 2002 to November 2003, Edwards had photographed himself lovingly with the child, the report said.

In the suburbs of Boardson Beach, 49-year-old Edwards also kept sexually explicit images of the child and hundreds of other children on his computer, the report said.

Court records show that the charges were filed in February 2003, and Palm Beach County placed a detainee on state correctional officers, meaning they call PBSO when Edwards ’2005 conviction was coming to an end so that PBSO could prosecute 2003.

According to state records, Edwards, now 65, was scheduled to release on April 4th.

According to a PBSO report, on April 2, the deputy traveled to Homestead State Prison to officially arrest Edwards for the 2003 case and take him to Palm Beach County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

He is accused of creating a sexual performance of a child under the age of 12, committing bad acts against a child under the age of 12, and possessing child pornography.

Prison records show that Edwards had been in prison for 20 years since 2005 in Hendry County sentences: one for the sexual battery of a child under the age of 12 and the other for the molestation of a child under the age of 12, as well as the possession of nine child pornography.

The Florida Sex Offenders website lists Edwards as a sexual predator.

