Boynton Beach Makes One-Person Toilets on City Real Estate Gender-Neutral – News – The Palm Beach Post

BOYNTON BEACH – Commissioners unanimously decided on Tuesday to designate all single-person toilets owned by the city as gender-neutral.

The vote made Boynton Beach the first municipality in Palm Beach County to appoint a city-wide, according to the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council.

In January, West Palm Beach took similar action at its town hall, appointing 30 toilets to be gender-neutral and planning similar plans for other city properties and commercial buildings, says PBCHRC.

“More and more places are recognizing the benefit of treating people of the opposite sex with dignity,” said Rand Hoch, president and founder of PBCHRC. “It’s one of those things that doesn’t cost much, if anything.”

Boynton Beach announced that changing the markings on existing and proposed facilities will cost $ 550.

PBCHRC board member Rhonda Williams said the Boynton Beach step is one that “confirms the person’s presentation. It strengthens the human being. “

Transsexual woman Williams said she has been given “contemptuous comments” and that the discomfort associated with toilet names is “certainly a reality for many,” including people who are non-binary and transgender.

“I’m certainly sympathetic to so many of my sister,” he said.

The PBCHRC cites a 2015 study by the National Center for Transgender Equality that 59 percent of transgender adults did not use a public toilet because they were concerned about confrontations.

“The human right to be who you are is to represent yourself,” Williams said. “Part of its performance. Some of them are spiritual acceptance for yourself. … We just want to be who we are and live effortlessly. “

According to Hoch, the PBCHRC discussed with Commissioner Ty Penserg the possibility of designating gender-neutral toilets on city properties around February.

“It was like a no-brainer,” said Hoch, who added the Town Square project to the city, making the request appropriate.

Penserga said he was “relieved” by a request from the Commission that included intentions for practicality, inclusion and security.

“We took that step. I am very proud of, “he said.

He pointed out on Tuesday about the bullying, harassment and loneliness that anti-gender people may face.

“This proposal tells them that this city government believes you have a right to be safe,” he said.

