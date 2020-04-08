Boynton crashed plane may have taken off without fuel, report says – News – The Palm Beach Post

There was no evidence of fuel in either tank of the plane, the National Road Safety Agency said. The pilot died on March 6 in an accident in the Dos Lagos neighborhood.

BOYNTON BEACH – A small plane that crashed in the Boynton Beach neighborhood on March 6, killing a pilot, probably took off from nearby Lantana Airport with its fuel tanks almost empty, according to a preliminary report.

According to an initial report sent by the National Road Safety Agency on Wednesday morning, the two fuel tanks of the single-engine plane, one in each wing, were broken but had no “evidence of fuel residue” and no fuel odor and no brown grass at the crash site.

In addition, according to the report, the valve switching between the tanks “had no fuel”, as did the motor-driven fuel pump. And the “floating bowl” of the carburetor contained only about two drops of fuel.

“Sounds like he left empty. No fuel,” Dave Freudenberg, a former Boca Raton city commissioner and longtime private pilot, said on Wednesday about the wording of the report.

John R. Pardillo, 67, of the Miami area, was the only person on the 2-seater Grumman American AA-5. He was killed when a plane crashed in the backyard in Dos Lagos, a gated community near Congress Avenue and Miner Road.

According to an NTSB interim report – complete investigations usually take up to a year – the two-seater had been in the air for only 20 minutes. Security cameras at Lantana’s Palm Beach County Park Airport showed the plane was working in the hangar at 12:42 p.m. According to records, it left the airport about four minutes later.

An NTSB report said the plane appeared on a radar survey by the Federal Aviation Administration at 1:14 p.m. It was about 1 mile southeast of Lantana Airport and flew east-southeast about 1,350 feet.

The radar showed that the plane was climbing to the right, turned to about 1,700 feet, flying at about 97 mph, and eventually heading west-southwest. It then landed until the radar lost its 550-foot altitude at just 50 mph.

Freudenberg said the typical air speed for a typical machine is 140-170 mph.

The report said a neighbor with windows open heard what it sounds like on a “boat with engine trouble,” and then heard a loud noise. Another person said he watched the wings of the plane look “waving” and saw it turn upside down, plunging its nose down and the corkscrew quickly before disappearing behind the tree line.

The plane struck a 40-inch-diameter, 18-foot-tall palm tree, sliced ​​it about 5 feet up, and then stopped against a fence about 30 feet from the back wall of the home.

Both wings were partially torn. The track of the torn pieces from the plane stretched about 70 feet and ended up on the shores of the Ida Lake Canal, the report said.

Freudenberg, who is now retired in Tennessee, said Wednesday that the plane was likely to have fuel, as well as motorists not letting their car tanks empty until they stop at a gas station. But he said it is possible that the plane did not have fuel before it took off.

The tanks probably had “basically enough to start and go, and that’s it,” Freudenberg said. “You run out of gas on the highway, you pull over. You run out of gas in the air, it’s a little more complicated.”

It is not known if the pilot was in a hurry on departure before the flight restrictions were kicked in advance before arriving at the Air Force One in the evening. President Donald J. Trump spent that weekend at his Mar-a-Lago Association.

FAA registration data show that the registration of the aircraft had ended on September 30th. The report found that pilot Pardillo had a valid certificate and had accumulated 350 hours of flying, about 249 hours of it on single-engine aircraft.

