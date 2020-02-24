[Boys, 13, billed with murder in California library fireplace]

PORTERVILLE, CA., (AP) — Murder rates have been filed against two 13-year-previous boys suspected of starting up a blaze that killed two firefighters at a central California library.

Police reported the boys ended up arrested following they have been noticed managing from Porterville City Library soon after flames erupted on the afternoon of Feb. 18.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Place of work on Friday submitted two counts of murder with exclusive situation of various murders and arson, the Visalia Moments Delta reported.

The boys denied the expenses and continue being in jail, the newspaper mentioned. Their names were being not introduced since they are minors. They are scheduled to return to juvenile court docket on March 11.

Firefighters Patrick Jones, 25, and Raymond Figueroa, 35, ended up killed as they battled the flames that gutted the library in the town about 50 miles (79 kilometers) north of Bakersfield in the San Joaquin Valley.

The library was designed in 1953 and did not have sprinklers, explained Hearth Capt. Joanne Bear.

It was not quickly known if the boys have lawyers who can talk on their behalf.

In California, young children below 14 can not be tried as grownups, even if they are billed with severe and violent felonies, these kinds of as murder.