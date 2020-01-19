Boys and Girls Clubs host “King’s Dream, Basketball Exhibition”

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) – Dozens of people came together on Saturday to make Martin Luther King’s dream come true.

The “King’s Dream, Basketball Exhibition” took place in the boys and girls clubs of the Cedar Valley.

A team had children from Cedar Valley boys and girls clubs, as well as community members such as Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.

The second team had officials from the Waterloo Police Protective Association.

James Lee, CEO of Cedar Valley Boys ‘and Girls’ Clubs, said: “In most cases, law enforcement and community interaction may not be good, so this is a great way to build people and build the community.”

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said, “Today is a great example of how people get together in this blizzard to ensure that we can show this community that we can do more together.”

The team with children from Cedar Valley boys and girls clubs won the game.

The end result: 64 to 46.