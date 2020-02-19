[boyz-n-the-hood,-90210-actress-esther-scott-useless-at-66-right-after-suffering-coronary-heart-assault]

Esther Scott attends “The Birth Of A Nation” premiere in the course of the 2016 Sundance Film Competition on January 25, 2016 in Park Town, Utah. Image: Nicholas Hunt (Getty Pictures for Sundance Movie Pageant)

Esther Scott, most recognized for her roles in Boyz n the Hood and Beverly Hills 90210, has died at the age of 66.



Scott’s passing, on Friday, Feb. 14, was first reported by TMZ.

The web page provides:

A member of Esther’s spouse and children tells TMZ … Esther suffered an obvious heart assault previous Tuesday at her Santa Monica residence, and was afterwards discovered unconscious and taken to a hospital. We’re instructed she remained hospitalized for a handful of additional days ahead of inevitably passing on Friday. She was surrounded by household and loved types at the time she died. Her sister, Shaun, tells us, “She cherished what she did. She would get stopped on the road typically and individuals would understand her — but they didn’t know her title. Hopefully now folks will don’t forget her identify, her operate and the contributions she gave to the entertainment industry.”

Scott stood out in the John Singleton debut as Tisha’s (Leonette Scott) Grandmother for the duration of Tre’s (Cuba Gooding Jr.) hyperbolic “mack daddy” story time for his father, Furious Styles (Laurence Fishburne). In the unforgettable and hilarious scene, Scott portrayed the religious grandmother who ran up towards her granddaughter’s home with a butcher knife, producing Tre to jump out the window right after his romp with Tisha.

A longtime tv and film actress, Scott’s other credits include things like Beverly Hills 90210, Full Household, Sister Sister, Social gathering of Five, The Craft, Dreamgirls, The Pursuit of Happyness, The Aid, Ellen, Hart of Dixie, You Bought Served, The Steve Harvey Display and extra. As Wide variety points out, she also voiced “Shodu” in the Star Wars animated spinoff, Ewoks.



Rest in electric power, Ms. Scott.