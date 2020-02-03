BP oil spill cash rebuilds eroded Louisiana Pelican Island

Photo by: La. Coastal Protection and Restoration Agency through KATC

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – An island in Louisiana that is an important nesting area for pelicans and other seabirds is being restored to its original size after decades of coastal erosion and the devastating blow of an oil spill 10 years ago.

Approximately 6,500 brown pelicans and 3,000 smaller seabirds nest each summer on Queen Bess Island, which had shrunk from 18 hectares in 1956 to 2 hectares in 2010 when the Deepwater Horizon contaminated its beaches with oily garbage.

Though barely an island off the Gulf of Mexico in Barataria Bay, Queen Bess plays an oversized role as one of the largest colonies in Louisiana for brown pelicans, and provides premium real estate for up to a fifth of the state’s nests. The pelican, the Louisiana state bird, was reintroduced here in the 1960s after pesticides killed the entire population.

The loss of coastal wetlands and other issues have pushed large birds into far fewer colonies than two decades ago, said Todd Baker, a biologist who oversees restoration work for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The number of colonies has dropped by 54 percent since 2010.

The $ 18 million for the restoration of Queen Bess Island and the funds for future monitoring and maintenance come from a $ 20 billion settlement that the federal government and the five Gulf Coast countries have used with energy giant BP PLC for environmental damage of retirement from 2010.

Eleven people were killed in the offshore explosion and fire this year on the drill rented from BP. The well spewed more than 100 million gallons (378 million liters) of oil into the water in 87 days.

When the oil reached the island about 45 miles south of New Orleans, brown pelicans and other birds were seen, the wings of which were weighed down by the black dirt. About 1,000 died.

“This is the first time that we are doing a really large-scale restoration specifically for birds. And I can’t wait to see the results,” said Baker.

As part of the restoration project, contractors from the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority excavated the Mississippi sand and pumped it into two rock outlines. These outlines were almost all that was left of failed attempts in the 1990s to rebuild the island with silt dredged nearby. This time they use barges to bring in the more stable sand. The agency has also built a series of breakwaters 23 to 29 meters from the shore to slow down erosion and provide calm water to young birds.

In the past, the island was just a piece of land, but today it stretches over 15 hectares and offers the increasingly narrow space the much needed birds. Most of the island is being restored as a pelican habitat, with 2.8 hectares for skimmers, terns and other birds that nest on rocks.

In recent years, Baker said, nests have been so congested “that you can hardly step on land without touching a nest.”

He said the crowds made the island’s wood plants look like apartment buildings, nest by nest: maybe a black-headed gull on the floor, a heron or roseate spoonbill in middle branches, and a brown pelican nest above.

“It was cool to look at, but not really good for these birds,” said Baker.

To help birds, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission designated the island as a wildlife sanctuary in November. The Commission receives comments on rules that prohibit, inter alia, stepping on the island eight months a year or fishing in the breakwaters.

The restoration work should be completed by February 15, Baker said. He added that the remaining work involves creating ramps on which young birds that still cannot fly can walk in and out of the water.

The contractors will also plant around 24,000 wood plants for species such as night herons and herons, as well as pelicans to build their nests. That’s essentially 3 feet high (1 meter high) sticks, Baker said. He found that pelicans prefer to nest on bushes, but they can also build nests on grass or bare ground. The ground-nesting terns, skimmers, and seagulls will likely take advantage of the expanse of bare sand between the plants, as well as the rocky area created for them, he said.

The most important thing for Baker: will pelicans return to the island where they built nests or hatched? Last year, 500 people teamed up to help him and other conservationists answer this question.