BPD deputy chief remains on leave five months after alleged assault

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – It has been five months since Deputy Police Chief Evan Demestihas was arrested on suspicion of assault and investigators have recommended that a domestic crime charge be laid against him.

As of Tuesday, however, no charges had been laid against Demestihas, and the department confirmed that he was still on administrative leave.

Prosecutors for Kings County – where the case was transferred due to a conflict of interest with the Kern district attorney’s office – did not respond to repeated messages regarding the status of the case.

A search on the Kings County Superior Court website on Tuesday yielded no results on behalf of Demestihas.

Demestihas allegedly assaulted a woman on September 4 at the VIP Lounge on California Avenue. Police were called to the bar shortly after midnight and spoke to the alleged victim.

Demestihas has made no public comments on these allegations.

He started with the department at a police cadet in September 1996, then resigned in February 1999, according to the BPD. He returned in August 2001 and resigned again in September 2004.

Demestihas was reinstated in September 2005 and has been part of the department since then.