[bpd-holding-dui/driver’s-license-checkpoint-saturday-night]

The Bakersfield Law enforcement Division is conducting a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on Saturday.

The section claimed the checkpoint will take area at an undisclosed area in just the town restrictions in between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Officers will be wanting for symptoms of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing while delaying motorists momentarily.

Any individual who sees a potentially impaired driver is encouraged to connect with 911.