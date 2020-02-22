[BPD holding DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint Saturday night]

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
[bpd-holding-dui/driver’s-license-checkpoint-saturday-night]

Area Information

by: Joseph Luiz

Posted:
/ Current:

BPD Bakersfield Police Department logo bpd

BPD – Bakersfield Law enforcement Department

The Bakersfield Law enforcement Division is conducting a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on Saturday.

The section claimed the checkpoint will take area at an undisclosed area in just the town restrictions in between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Officers will be wanting for symptoms of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing while delaying motorists momentarily.

Any individual who sees a potentially impaired driver is encouraged to connect with 911.