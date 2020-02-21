[bpd-hunting-for-suspect-needed-in-carl’s-jr.-armed-robbery]

The Bakersfield Police Section is seeking for a suspect wanted for an armed theft at a Carl’s Jr. very last thirty day period.

The division mentioned the theft happened on Jan. 27 at the Carl’s Jr. positioned at 815 Authentic Street. The suspect entered the cafe, brandished a firearm at workforce and demanded money in advance of fleeing on foot, BPD mentioned.

The suspect is explained as black, in his 40s, 5’11”, medium construct, carrying a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and brilliant blue shoes.

Anyone with facts on the suspect’s whereabouts can get in touch with BPD at 661-327-7111.