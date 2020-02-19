[bpd-hunting-for-suspect-wished-in-apple-retail-store-theft]

The Bakersfield Police Section is looking for a suspect wished for theft at an Apple Retailer.

The division mentioned the incident transpired on Dec. 14 at the Apple Retail outlet, found at 2701 Ming Avenue. The suspect reduce the safety cable hooked up to a demo cell telephone and then fled from the small business with the telephone.

The suspect is described as Hispanic or black, with a light-weight complexion, 20-25 years aged, putting on a black hooded sweatshirt, black hat and grey pants.

Anyone with information and facts on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.